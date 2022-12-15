Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 7,758 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,266 shares of company stock worth $1,142,400. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

