Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 55 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

LHX stock opened at $218.04 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.93.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.08.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.