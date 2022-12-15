Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.8% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 14,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 180,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 101,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.51.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.