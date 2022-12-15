Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in General Electric by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in General Electric by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

