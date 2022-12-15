Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.20 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in HubSpot by 125.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in HubSpot by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $313.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $711.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.82.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.