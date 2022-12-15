Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Evolent Health by 199.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -187.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,347,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.