NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 261.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7,196.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 674,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,983,000 after buying an additional 665,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

