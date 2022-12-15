Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,724 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $241.84 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.86.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

