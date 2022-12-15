The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate stock opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

