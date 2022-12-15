Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 3,187 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

