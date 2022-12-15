Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $234.48 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.