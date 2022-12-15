3,720 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 46.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Corteva by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

