Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $281,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.08.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

