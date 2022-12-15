Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $418.39 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.62, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

