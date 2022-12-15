American National Bank Invests $210,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

