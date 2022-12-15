Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 693.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $531.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.