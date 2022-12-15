American National Bank Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

