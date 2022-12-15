Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2,273.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $101.90 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

