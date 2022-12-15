American National Bank Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American National Bank raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $353.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.50 and a 200-day moving average of $342.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

