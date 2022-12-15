2,237 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

