American National Bank Purchases 354 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,375,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

