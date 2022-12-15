American National Bank Invests $102,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $557,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
