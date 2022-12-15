American National Bank Acquires Shares of 1,980 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI opened at $48.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.712 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

