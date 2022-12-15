American National Bank Invests $61,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

