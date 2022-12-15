American National Bank Purchases 904 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American National Bank raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10,044.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 87,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000.

TIP opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $111.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

