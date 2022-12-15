American National Bank Buys 63 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 247,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,337 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $918,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $300.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.46.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

