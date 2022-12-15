American National Bank Makes New $56,000 Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $118.76 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

