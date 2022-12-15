922 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $72.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.