Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,949.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $95.31 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.