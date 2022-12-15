American National Bank Invests $50,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

American National Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,463,000 after purchasing an additional 288,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,834 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

