Bath Savings Trust Co Invests $204,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $243.58 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

