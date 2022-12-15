Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 1,486,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 25,137,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Specifically, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 98,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $181,435.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,415,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,723,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,901,053 shares of company stock valued at $20,060,378. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after buying an additional 9,123,775 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,831 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

