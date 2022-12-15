American National Bank Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

American National Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.