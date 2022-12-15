Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 1,460 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

HCA stock opened at $244.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

