First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 443 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SLB opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

