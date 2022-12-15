Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 402 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,116,000 after acquiring an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of AES by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

AES stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

