Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

