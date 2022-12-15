Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after buying an additional 328,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

STLD opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $113.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

