IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 1.59% of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

