Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.1 %

WRB stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.