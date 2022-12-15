Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,356,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after acquiring an additional 148,205 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.