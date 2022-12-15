Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

HPE stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,888 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

