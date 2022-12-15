Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Westlake by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Westlake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

NYSE:WLK opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

