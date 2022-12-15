Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLNC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $36.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

About Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at $20,097,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after buying an additional 94,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,565,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 337,068 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.