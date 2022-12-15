Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $911,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $163.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

