SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.28 and last traded at $113.38. Approximately 14,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 207,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.60.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,427 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $458,991.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,322,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,335,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SiTime by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SiTime by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in SiTime by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

