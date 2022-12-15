Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.28. 4,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 184,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 17.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

