Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,452 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

