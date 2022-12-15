Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $911,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

