Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 1,504 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $253.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.42. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

